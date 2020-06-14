× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OREANA — Sharon Sue Conway, 73, of Oreana, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep at 6:10 AM, June 13, 2020 at her family residence, Oreana, IL.

Private graveside services will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Garver Cemetery, Decatur, IL with Ryan Edgecombe officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon was born December 13, 1946 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Eugene and Sue (Mirolock) Brown. She married Walter Orlan “Charlie” Conway January 31, 1964 in Decatur, IL. He passed away February 5, 2010.

Survivors include her children: Chuck (Cheryl) Conway, Oreana, IL; Douglas E. (Pamela K.) Conway, Oreana, IL; and Tammy (Monte) Hogan, Macon, IL; 5 grandchildren: Josie (Nick) Neuses; Carly Conway; Macey Conway; C W Hogan; and J T Hogan; 3 great-grandchildren: Grayson Neuses; Emery Jackson; and Lyla Smith; and 1 brother, Gary (Sherrie) Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and beloved dog, Sadie.

Sharon was the Whitmore Township Clerk for 35 years and also worked at Gerhardt Food in Oreana for 30 years. She enjoyed music and always had a tune in her head. She especially enjoyed the band “Kidd Kadillac” that her son, Chuck, performed with.