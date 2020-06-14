OREANA — Sharon Sue Conway, 73, of Oreana, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep at 6:10 AM, June 13, 2020 at her family residence, Oreana, IL.
Private graveside services will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Garver Cemetery, Decatur, IL with Ryan Edgecombe officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon was born December 13, 1946 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Eugene and Sue (Mirolock) Brown. She married Walter Orlan “Charlie” Conway January 31, 1964 in Decatur, IL. He passed away February 5, 2010.
Survivors include her children: Chuck (Cheryl) Conway, Oreana, IL; Douglas E. (Pamela K.) Conway, Oreana, IL; and Tammy (Monte) Hogan, Macon, IL; 5 grandchildren: Josie (Nick) Neuses; Carly Conway; Macey Conway; C W Hogan; and J T Hogan; 3 great-grandchildren: Grayson Neuses; Emery Jackson; and Lyla Smith; and 1 brother, Gary (Sherrie) Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and beloved dog, Sadie.
Sharon was the Whitmore Township Clerk for 35 years and also worked at Gerhardt Food in Oreana for 30 years. She enjoyed music and always had a tune in her head. She especially enjoyed the band “Kidd Kadillac” that her son, Chuck, performed with.
Sharon’s pride and joy was her family and she loved hosting Sunday night dinner for them.
Sharon showed her kindness and hospitality to everyone who visited her home where she made everyone feel welcome and special.
She loved a lot and was loved a lot.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.