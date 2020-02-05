DECATUR -- Sharon Sue Williams, 78, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice.
Sharon was born January 13, 1942 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Herman and Evelyn (Bandy) Sunderland. She married Ron L. Williams on June 15, 1959 in Decatur, IL. Sharon worked for Seno's Formal Wear. She loved sewing, knitting, crocheting, making crafts and collecting baby dolls.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ron; children Daniel W. (Becky) Williams of Oakley, IL, Christopher R. (Mary) Williams of Bloomington, IL, Michael E. (Renee) Williams of St. Petersburg, FL, Donna Sue (Eric) Runion of Long Creek, IL; 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; sister Jean (Fred) Hector of Decatur; brother Paul (Becky) Sunderland of Mt. Zion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
