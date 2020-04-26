SULLIVAN -- Shawn M. Whetsell, 64, of Sullivan passed away at 3:25 a.m. Friday April 24, 2020 in Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Private family services will be held at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Dave Dolan officiating and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Shawn Whetsell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.