SULLIVAN -- Shawn M. Whetsell, 64, of Sullivan passed away at 3:25 a.m. Friday April 24, 2020 in Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Private family services will be held at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Dave Dolan officiating and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

