Shawna Michel Clevenger

Shawna was a member of the St. Louis Art Museum and never tired of enjoying time spent appreciating art. Shawna also enjoyed creating her own art whether it be making special wreaths or painting little flowerpots. She enjoyed crafting and would often send special greeting cards for no special reason other than to bring happiness or a smile to others. Christmas was by far her favorite time of year, likely because of her selfless spirit and joy it brought to others. Being the book worm and historian, she was when it came to travel, she would choose places that could incorporate as much history as possible. Walking and hiking the local parks were one of her favorite things to do or catching the latest Blues or Cardinals game. To know Shawna was to love her, love her laugh and the things she would do to make you laugh.