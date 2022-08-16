April 10, 1935 - Aug. 15, 2022

OREANA — Sheila Joyce Crystal, 87, of Oreana, IL, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Memorial services will be at a later date. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made in Sheila's honor to: Prairie River Historical Museum or Argenta Baptist Church.

Sheila was born April 10, 1935, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Griffith Isaac and Sarrah Lucille (Miler) Davis. She married Jack Miles Crystal on April 20, 1956, in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2010.

Sheila worked for A.E. Staley Mfg. Co., Thompson Decatur Lumber Co., Maroa Prairie Post, reporter for Oreana News, and co-owner of Crystal's Snack Service. She loved playing cards with family and friends, enjoyed working outside on her flowers, and especially loved being with family.

She is survived by her children: Anthony Miles Crystal (Hilda) of Oreana, IL, Lori Ann Slade (Tim) of Oreana, IL; grandchildren: Kindle Murphy (Kyle) of Indianapolis, IN, Miles Crystal (Megan) of Decatur, Noel Crystal (Christine) of Stoughton, WI, Sean Crystal (Amanda) of Decatur; step-grandchild: Juli McComas (Ian) of Kailua-Kona, HI; great-grandchildren: Jamie Crystal, Karter Murphy, Jack Crystal, Kori Ann Murphy, Nathan Crystal, Evelyn Crystal; step-great-grandchildren: Kenyon Murphy, Aidan Murphy, Slade McComas, Brock McComas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; and brother Warren.

