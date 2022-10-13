OREANA — Sheila Joyce Crystal, 87, of Oreana, IL, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
A Memorial and Open House will be 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Argenta Fire House. Private Family Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Sheila's honor to: Prairie River Historical Museum or Argenta Baptist Church.
