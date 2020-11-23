DECATUR - Sheila L. (Lawton) Gardner, 78, of Decatur, IL , passed away November 20, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Sheila was born May 4, 1942 in Bichnell, IN, the daughter of Perkins and Georgia Lawton. The family moved to Decatur, IL in a Model T truck the same year she was born.
She married Al Gardner on November 14, 2002.
Surviving are her husband, Al; son , Darin Robinson, granddaughter, Becky Skowronski (Rick) of LaPlace, IL; great grandchildren: Tristen and Taylor; brother, Dennis Lawton and nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Sheila.
Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
