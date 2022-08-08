June 26, 1934 - August 4, 2022

DECATUR — Sheila Mary Clinger, 88, of Decatur, passed away August 4, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Sheila was born in Deepcut, Hants, England on June 26, 1934, the daughter of Charles and Bridget (Griffin) Maidment. She worked in the banking industry as a keypunch operator. She married Frank Clinger on July 4, 1959 in Aldershot, Hants, England. She dearly loved spending time with her family and friends, and she enjoyed knitting and Circle-A-Word puzzles.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Frank; daughters: Debra (Dan) Doran of Boulder, Colorado and Stacy (Dave) McWhorter of Gurnee, IL; grandchildren: Michael (fiancee Traci) McWhorter, Joseph McWhorter, and Allyson McWhorter; and a host of nieces and nephews both in the United States and in England.

Visitation for Sheila will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation. Burial at Macon County Memorial Park will follow the services.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County or any animal welfare organization of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.