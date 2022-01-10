SALEM — Sheila Norene Schilling (79) of Salem, IL, (formerly of Decatur, IL) passed away at home on January 6, 2022.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour. Burial will follow at Little Grove Cemetery, Walnut Hill, IL. Due to the recent pandemic, the family kindly request those attending wear a mask and respect social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and will be received by the Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home, entrusted with the family's care.

Sheila was born on October 6, 1942, in Decatur, IL, to Paul Eugene and Mayme Lena Kelley (both have preceded her in death) and was the oldest of four children, including: Paul Kelley (Nan), Kerry Kelley and Kevin Kelley (who survive Sheila).

Sheila is survived by her husband, Frederick Guy Schilling, Jr., to whom she married in September 1959, and was married to for 62 years. Sheila is also survived by her eldest daughter, Theresa De Carli (Guy), son, Fred Schilling III, and youngest daughter, Anna Evans (Bobby). Sheila is survived by her grandchildren: Kristina Krueger, Nicole Navas (Steven), Mario Raines, Michael Raines, James Raines, Heidi Lokey, Matthew Schilling, Lewis Wexler, Antoinette Wexler, Marc Drummond, Anthony, Athena and many great-grandchildren.