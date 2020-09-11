Shelby Joanne Williams

Shelby attended Mt. Zion High School. She received her Associates degree from Richland Community College and attended Sangamon State University in Springfield (UIS). Shelby retired from the US Census Bureau in 2014. She worked many jobs over the years – from carhop to ceramic shop business owner to domestic violence counselor to senior center activity director; Shelby was always eager to try new experiences! Shelby lived in Shelbyville for many years with her husband Dave where they operated the Williams House Bed and Breakfast. They enjoyed traveling together throughout the country, taking over 10 riverboat cruises on the Mississippi. One of Shelby’s major life highlights was a trip to Israel in 1981. She was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed history. Shelby’s faith was important in her life. She attended Elwin United Methodist Church for years where she made many lasting friendships. She also later attended Glad Tidings Church in Decatur. Above all – Shelby was a devoted mother, a caring wife and sister, as well as a true and loyal friend.