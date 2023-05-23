June 16, 1961 - May 20, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Shelley Lynn Floyd, 61, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. A Celebration of Shelley's Life will follow the visitation at The Spigot in Shelbyville, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. A private burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Autism Speaks or SIDS of Illinois.

Shelley was born on June 16, 1961, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of James L. and Patricia (Byrum) Taylor. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in the Class of 1979. Shelley worked for Kroger in Decatur for over 20 years. She more recently worked for Krile Auction Service in Strasburg and had an antique booth in Sullivan for many years. She enjoyed camping with her best friend Jodi Burns and husband Alan of Decatur and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Gregory Kennedy (Monica) of Senatobia, MS, Daniel Kennedy (Kristen) of Quincy, IL, and Michell Kennedy of Blue Mound, IL; six grandchildren; mother, Patricia O'Donnell (Richard Lange) of Decatur, IL; brother, Michael Taylor (Kathy) of Shelbyville, IL; and special friend, Matt Winter of Shelbyville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father; brother; grandparents; and grandson.

