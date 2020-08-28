Shelly A. Walker

Shelly was born December 8, 1962 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Gerald and Patricia (Sargent) Roderick. She was a hair stylist and enjoyed working with her daughter. Shelly also enjoyed horses, her Jeep Wrangler, and most of all spending time with her grandson. She married Kevin L. Walker on March 8, 1983. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2018.