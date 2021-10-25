DECATUR — Sherri Kay Farris, 73, of Decatur, was welcomed into heaven on Friday, October 15, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Sherri was born in Decatur on September 10, 1948, the daughter of Roy and Juanita (Tague) Logan. She worked as a key punch operator in the banking industry, and after retiring she gave countless hours as a volunteer at the YMCA. Sherri married Roger Farris on February 11, 1968.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Roger; children: Michelle (Ed) DeJaynes of Decatur, Amanda (Joe) Davis of Decatur. Sherri also raised and adopted three of her grandchildren: Danielle (Dylan) Mitchell of Decatur, Josie (Matthew) Little of Springfield, and Zac Davis of Decatur. She is also survived by one sister, Suzanne Prosser; grandchildren: Braxton (Chyanne) DeJaynes, Juliana (Darren) Allin, Devona DeJaynes, Dekglen DeJaynes, and Logan DeJaynes; great-grandchildren: Hazel Mitchell, Aubree DeJaynes, Eden Allin, Gideon Allin, and Addison DeJaynes. She was greeted in heaven by her parents and brother, Leonard Logan.
She will be greatly missed by all who know and love her.
Cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at Decatur West Side Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will also be held at Decatur West Side Church of the Nazarene on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial of her cremated remains at Camp Butler Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Sherri's name by visiting http://support.pancan.org/goto/SherriKFarris.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
