DECATUR — Sherry A. Cleary, 73, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence.

Memorial mass will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Joe Molloy, Celebrant. Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 PM, Saturday at the Church. Burial will be in Ritter Cemetery, Vandalia, IL at a later date. Memorials in Sherry's honor may be given to Murray Parents Association c/o Rita Winkler, 1535 W. McCord St, Centralia, IL 62801

Sherry was born December 22, 1946 in Vandalia, the daughter of Clarence Frederick and Nellie Jane (Steven) Schilling. She worked for the State of IL – Department of Employment Security, retiring after 32 years. Sherry enjoyed watching movies, crocheting, playing games and most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

Sherry is survived by her children, James Scott Cleary (Angela Howard) of Decatur and Tiffany Christine Craw (Douglas, Sr.) of Decatur; grandchildren, Skyler Risley, Madison Craw, Abby Craw, Dani Craw, and Douglas Craw, Jr.; siblings, Jennifer (Don) Helm, Nancy Thierry, Terry (Mike) Gholson, Elizabeth Oberlink, Karen (David) Hunter, Phillip (Sharon) Schilling, Joe Schilling, and Becky (Mackenzie) Schilling; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Diana Lyn Schilling.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

Service information

Jan 18
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2400 S. Franklin St. Rd
Decatur, IL 62521
Jan 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2400 S. Franklin St. Rd
Decatur, IL 62521
