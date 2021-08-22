AURORA, Colo. — Sherry Diane Ritchard was born November 29, 1936 in Greenville, Illinois to Edgar Adolf and Edythe Leona Britsch. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1954 where she met her husband Robert Eugene Sr. She then attended Millikan University as an English major. She worked at Illinois Bell as a telephone operator after high school. She later worked as a telemarketer for Tru Green Chem Lawn in Colorado. She was also a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by parents: Edgar and Edythe; husband, Robert and infant son, Sterling Eugene. She is survived by children: Robert of Chicago and Daughter Diane(Joseph) of Westminster Colorado.