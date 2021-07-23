DECATUR — Sherry Elaine (Bruce) Hulva, 76, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

A Memorial Gathering will be 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Memorial Service will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire. Private family burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, at a later date. Memorials in Sherry's honor may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois or the family.

Sherry was born October 30, 1944 in Atlanta, IL, the daughter of John and Gerthel (White) Bruce. She married Marvin Otis Hulva December 22, 1962 in Atlanta. She worked for 30 years in the Engineering department at Caterpillar until her retirement. Following her retirement, Sherry volunteered at Cancer Care Specialists. She treasured time spent with her grandchildren and loved spending time with her close friends, the "Sassy Sister" and had many wonderful friends. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Sherry was an active member of the Caterpillar Retirees group and was avid about the Neighborhood Watch in her neighborhood.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Marvin; son, Darrick (Jeanne) Hulva of Oakley; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; 12 special nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and great nephews and her special pet: Arthur.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Rosemary Pech and Garry Bruce.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Demarla and the nurses and staff at Cancer Care and DMH for their loving and compassionate care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes.