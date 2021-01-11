LOVINGTON - Sherry Lou Howard Emerson went to live with her Father on January 7, 2021 Sherry was born in Decatur, IL on October 18, 1950 to Sherwood (Bud) and Wilma Chambers Howard. She grew up in Lovington, IL. She married Randy Emerson in 1975 and again in 2012. Sherry graduated from Lovington H.S. and Wabash Valley College School of Nursing and later continued her education at SIUE. She was a 17+ year Girl Scout of America. She studied music and toured 10 different countries with the American Youth Band & Chorus. She was a nurse and worked at Wagner Castings and Planned Parenthood Decatur, IL.

Sherry was a stay-at-home mom until her children went to school. She started driving a school bus for Mahomet-Seymour School District and later became the Director of Transportation. 13 years later she left Mahomet-Seymour and went to Blue Ridge, driving special needs students, and later becoming the Director of Transportation. 12 Years at Blue Ridge she retired. Sherry spent her retirement years traveling with her husband and spending time with her granddaughters Lily and Jamey. She was a member of the Mahomet United Methodist Church.