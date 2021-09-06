MOWEAQUA — Sherry Louise Dennis, 79, formerly of Jacksonville, Decatur and Moweaqua, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Sherry, daughter of the late Herman and Rebie Horrer, was born on December 19, 1941. She graduated from Jacksonville High School. On November 19, 1959, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Julius Clinton Dennis. They raised two sons, Matthew and Michael, and three daughters, Deborah, Donna, and Peggy. The couple lived many decades in Decatur but more recently resided in Moweaqua. They were married 61 years. Julius preceded Sherry in death on January 5, 2021.

Sherry was a devoted wife and mother, as well as a woman of faith. She was dedicated to family and made many sacrifices so that her children were always well fed and taken care of. In her leisure time, Sherry enjoyed sewing, reading, music, and dancing with Julius. She also made some of the best homemade ice cream and delicious pies. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, and always saw their potential and promise. In retirement, Sherry and Julius were inseparable. They enjoyed the time at their country property where they kept horses and tended to an annual garden, oftentimes having grandchildren visit. Sherry tirelessly helped Julius through his battle with Parkinson's. Her sense of commitment was unwavering and encouraging. She will be greatly missed by her family.

She is survived by children: Aaron Acklin of Decatur, Matthew Dennis of Chicago, Michael and Amanda Dennis of Katy, TX, Donna and Thomas Sanders of Pana, and Peggy Dennis and C.J. Williams; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Harry Horrer. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Deborah-Acklin-Finley.

Graveside visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek, IL from 9-10:00 a.m., followed by a family-led graveside service. Flowers may be sent to McCracken-Dean Funeral Home in Pana, IL.