EAST OTTO, New York - Sheryl L. Peveler, 72, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in East Otto, NY at her home.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Friday, July 23, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur. Memorials in Sheryl's honor may be given to a charity of your choice.

Sheryl was born on May 25, 1949 in Decatur, IL, daughter of the late Ruth (Eaton) Boyd Rambo. She graduated from Lakeview HS in 1968 and worked at ICS in Decatur for many years. She married David M. Peveler who preceded her in death in 2011.

Mrs. Peveler was a member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Decatur and volunteered for the local Lutheran Re-Sale shop. She also enjoyed cross-stitching and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Bethe Curry (Thomas Vanderbosch) of East Otto, NY; son, Tracy Peveler of Decatur, IL; sister, Becky Thomas of Decatur; and three grandchildren; Connor Peveler, Donald Bennett, and Thomas Vanderbosch Jr.; as well as several nieces and nephews. Sheryl also is survived by longtime friends Patty Cummings and Beverly Ashby.

Besides her mother Ruth and husband David, Sheryl is preceded in death by a sister, Linda Pritts-Swierz.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes.