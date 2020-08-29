× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NIANTIC — Shirley A. Ramsey, 75, of Niantic, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in her home.

Shirley was born May 5, 1945 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Lloyd and Edith (Burley) Rucker. Before retirement she was a bus driver for Warrensburg-Latham and worked at TCCI. Shirley enjoyed word searches and fishing in her younger years. She married Kenneth Ramsey on August 17, 1963. He preceded her in death January 18, 2011.

Shirley is survived by her children Dawn (Rick) Thomas, Tracy (Jay) Taylor, Brenda (Billy) Sunderland, and Kenny (Katrina) Ramsey, brother Lloyd (Emmajean) Rucker, sixteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Ida Madge Dick, brothers Clyde, Jimmy, and Johnny Rucker, and grandson Brandon Michael Varvel.

Services to celebrate Shirley’s life will be 7:00 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the services. Casual attire requested. Private family burial will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cancer Care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and masks will be required.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.