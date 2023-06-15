Oct. 23, 1939 - June 14, 2023
MAROA — Shirley Ann Pope, 83, of Maroa, passed away 2:19 PM June 14, 2023, at Integrated Palliative and Hospice, Libertyville, IL.
Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Shirley Ann Pope Memorial Fund.
Shirley was born October 23, 1939, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Edison and Alta May (Fugate) Wilson. She married David Junior Pope on June 28, 1958, in Maroa, IL. He passed away August 8, 2022.
Survivors include her children: Mike (Lindsay) Pope, Gurnee IL, and Deb (Meghan) Pope, Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren: Allison, Charlotte, Henry, Payton, and Lincoln; and stepbrother, Fred Wikowsky, Hendersonville, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Ernest Wikowsky; brother, Gene Wilson; stepbrother, Dean Wikowsky; stepsisters: Virginia Wiseman, Betty Kiel, and Ruth Greeson.
Shirley drove a bus for the Maroa-Forsyth School District for 30 years. She was Maroa-Forsyth's #1 Fan.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
