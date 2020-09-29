DECATUR — Shirley Ann Sutton, 63 of Decatur, IL, died peacefully at home, Wednesday September 16, 2020. Shirley was born February 26, 1957 in Decatur, IL to Joe and Delores (Blankenship) Allen. She graduated from MacArthur High School in 1975. Shirley worked at ADM for 20 years and retired in 2017.
Shirley loved life. She was truly one of a kind and made everyone feel special in her presence. Shirley enjoyed being outside, collecting rocks, social gatherings, experiencing new adventures, and spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Jessica) Sutton of Oronoco, MN and her daughter, Rachel (Greg) Scholes of Pena, IL; six grandchildren: Jordyn Sutton , Justin Sutton, Jamison Sutton, Jeffrey Scoles, Jacob Scoles & Sophie Scoles. She is preceded in death by her father and one sister.
At Shirley's request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Season Hospice of Rochester, MN.
Condolences may be sent to Jeremy Sutton or Rachel Scoles.
