March 2, 1942 - May 21, 2022

Shirley Irwin, 80, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was born on March 2, 1942, in Decatur IL.

She married William "Bill" Irwin on June 13, 1958, and they had three children and together, they lived a life of love for 63-years. Shirley was devoted with all of her heart to God, family, friends and work.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mildred Hatch; brother, Donald Hatch; and son, Gary Irwin.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill Irwin; daughters: Vickie Bromley and Kimberly (Todd) Pritts; brother, Jim Hatch; sister, Lynda Skelley; grandchildren: Tonya, Jarrod, Ryan, Cole, Mitchell and Paige; and five great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held for Shirley from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.gracelandfairlawn.com.