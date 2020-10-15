STREAMWOOD — Shirley J. Cross, 90, of Streamwood, IL, formerly of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Shirley was born March 21, 1930, in Decatur, the daughter of Robert G. Bridgman and Juanita Bridgman Adams. A 1948 graduate of Decatur High School with Gold Delta Honor and member of Grace United Methodist Church, Shirley worked as a legal secretary for Richard Grummon in Springfield for many years. Shirley married Lynn "Tom" Cross on May 7, 1950.

Surviving is her son, Michael Lynn (Barbara) Cross; grandchildren: Jennifer (Derek) Amel, Timothy (Stephanie) Cross, Steven (Mollie) Cross; great grandchildren: Alena, Olivia and Paige Amel, Declan and Finn Cross, Lily and Tenley Cross (baby girl due in February); special cousin, Terry Osborn. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn (Tom) Cross, mother, father, stepfather Edgar Adams, stepsister Dorothy Adams, and stepmother Mayme Bridgman.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service time of 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.

The Cross family is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.