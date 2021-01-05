 Skip to main content
Shirley J. (Davis) Fox
Shirley J. (Davis) Fox

GREENBRIER, Arkansas - Shirley J. (Davis) Fox, age 87, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord on January 2, 2021. She was born, December 17, 1933, in Altamont, Illinois, to the late Roy and Anna Mae Davis. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, James R. (Bob) Fox.

Shirley is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Barry) Toothman of Greenbrier, AR; granddaughters: Shelly (Andy) Martin of Fairdealing, MO, and Tonya Nohren of Greenbrier, AR; five grandchildren: Katie (Sonny) Robinson, Sarah Martin, Russell (Alexis) Martin, Jordan Cutler, Logan (Jessica) Cutler; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Madison, Savannah, and Landon Robinson, Andy, Sammy and Esme Martin, Kasen, Brooklee and Everleigh Cutler.

The family will have a private viewing at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, AR. She will be buried alongside her late husband in Windsor Cemetery, Windsor, IL.

