DECATUR -- Shirley Jean Benner, 77, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Shirley Benner will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Mary Queen of Angels Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday before the service at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association 3000 Kelly Ln, Springfield, IL 62711.
The family of Shirley Benner is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
