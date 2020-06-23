Shirley Jean Bollhorst
MOWEAQUA -- Shirley Jean Bollhorst, 84, of Moweaqua, IL passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Diabetes Association. 

Shirley was born on March 6, 1936 in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Douglas and Thelma (Cole) Suppes. She married Paul D. Bollhorst on February 28, 1953. Shirley was the clerk for the Village of Moweaqua. She was a member of Moweaqua Christian Church and the Shelmaco Club. Shirley enjoyed visiting with people and being involved in the community. She also enjoyed playing cards, square dancing and western dancing with her husband Paul.

Shirley is survived by her husband: Paul D. Bollhorst of Moweaqua, IL; children: Stan (Robin) Bollhorst of Decatur, IL, Kathy (Rick) Bradshaw of Delavan, IL, Tony (Cat) Bollhorst of Wilmington, NC and Lori Drone of Victoria, TX; sister: Creta (Jim) Ater of Macon, IL; grandchildren: Travis (Laura) Tirpak, Chad (Rhendy) Bradshaw, Adam (Ashley) Bradshaw, Amber (Monty) Dykes, Ren (Christian) Todd, Ashley Bollhorst and Kyle (Sarah) Bollhorst; great grandchildren: Emma Tirpak, Gavin Tirpak, Logan Bradshaw, Lynley Bradshaw, Lane Bradshaw, Weston Bollhorst, Levi Bollhorst, Jonathan Todd, Anna Todd, Weston Todd, Zoa Dykes and Vada Dykes; step-son: Lucan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother: Rich Suppes.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com

