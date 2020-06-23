Shirley Jean Bollhorst

Shirley was born on March 6, 1936 in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Douglas and Thelma (Cole) Suppes. She married Paul D. Bollhorst on February 28, 1953. Shirley was the clerk for the Village of Moweaqua. She was a member of Moweaqua Christian Church and the Shelmaco Club. Shirley enjoyed visiting with people and being involved in the community. She also enjoyed playing cards, square dancing and western dancing with her husband Paul.