DECATUR — Shirley Jean Johnson, 92, passed away April 1, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Shirley was born September 20, 1928, the daughter of Fred and Lucille (Weathers) Minnis. She attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles and then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from Indiana State University and a Master of Science from the University of Illinois. She was a dedicated teacher of Home Economics at Mt. Zion High School for thirty-six years. She married Albert Johnson on June 25, 1950 in Winslow, Indiana.

Shirley was a member of Central Christian Church in Decatur, serving in many different roles during her long association with the church. She also belonged to the PEO sorority. She spent many happy hours painting, teaching adults how to sew, and traveling. She had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke.

Shirley is survived by her sons: Kevin Johnson (Kimberley) of Normal, Illinois, and Todd Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren: Kayla and Kelsey Shanks; and great-grandchild, Sawyer Jasin. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memorials in Shirley's honor may be given to Central Christian Church in Decatur.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left for Shirley's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.