BLUE MOUND -- Shirley Jean Younger, 80, of Blue Mound, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home.

Shirley was born on September 14, 1939 in Decatur to Delmar Cager and Lucille Ruth (Farrow) Carter. She married William Washington Younger on November 14, 1958, he preceded her in death on October 24, 1983.

She is survived by her three sons: Scott (Rebecca) Younger of Blue Mound, William (Lori) Younger of Blue Mound, Thomas (Paula) Younger of Moweaqua; one daughter: Ruth Younger of Decatur; two brothers: Ronald Myers of Davenport, IA, Richard Myers of Columbia, MO; five grandchildren: Ashley Flack, Brian Birdwell, Jessie Morrell, Evan Young, Mark Hopkins; seven great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Delmar Carter, Elvin Carter and Michael Myers.

Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Private inurnment in Point Pleasant Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Decatur Public Library or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

