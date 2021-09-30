MOWEAQUA — Shirley L. Snyder, 91, of Moweaqua, died September 28, 2021, in Heritage Health, Mt. Zion, IL.

Memorial service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. It is recommended that masks and social distancing guidelines be used. Burial will be in Ludwig Cemetery, Moweaqua, IL at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mary Lehman; the money will be used for activities that Shirley enjoyed doing at the nursing home.

Shirley was born on December 17, 1929 in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Cleo (Cutler) Drake. She married James L. Snyder on July 23, 1950 in Moweaqua, IL. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2019.

Surviving are her sons: Stephen (Donna) Snyder of Arkansas and Paul (Julie) Snyder of South Carolina; daughters: Rebecca (Randy) Menge of Nevada, Mary (Phil) Lehman of Moweaqua, IL, Julianne (Kent) Zimmerman of Indiana and Jennifer Snyder of Colorado; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; sisters: Carol Jane (Harold) Brown of Springfield, IL and Judy (Lorry) Hudson of Idaho; and son-in-law, Gary Elliott of Sullivan, IL.

Preceding her in death are her husband; parents; daughter, Susan Elliott; and brothers: Ed Ramsey and Archie Ramsey.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at Heritage Health for the wonderful care that Shirley received.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.