OREANA — Shirley Lea Barker, 95 of Oreana went home to be with the Lord March 3, 2021. Shirley was born in Decatur, IL in 1926, the daughter of James and Helen (Slaughter) Davidson.

She married Wayne Barker, December 8, 1946 in Decatur, IL.

Shirley was a homemaker, a farmer, great cook and loved growing flowers, cactus and vegetables of all kinds and had an extremely green thumb.

Shirley was famous for cooking huge meals in the farming seasons, and for bean walking crews.

Shirley as a young girl worked at Grieder's Cafe, Houdel-Hersey war plant during World War II, and Illinois Power in the mail room.

Surviving, son Tom and Lillie (Shipp) Barker of Oreana; grandsons: Jeffrey and Shelby Barker, Jeremy and Jordan Barker; great grandchildren: Gage Barker, Zander Taylor, Lillie Barker, Kaebren Barker and Kalle Barker; and sister in law, Mary Davidson.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne and Brother Jamie.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Maroa Cemetery with Pastor Keith Schmutzler officiating.

Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL is in charge of arrangements.

