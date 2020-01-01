PEORIA- Shirley M. Chew, age 87, of Decatur, IL formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur.

She was born March 14, 1932 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of George and Fannie (Trockur) Steimel.

She married Frank “Frankie” Chew Jr. December 24, 1952 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2010.

Also preceding her in death are her parents; brother, Bob Steimel, sister in laws Esther Steimel, Betty Wright and Judy Webster; brother in laws Chuck Wright and Larry Webster; and son in laws Tom Schutte and Jeff Glosser.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah L. (Paul) Diamond of Hawthorne Woods, IL, Linda A. Schutte (Steve Funk) of Decatur, and Carolyn Glosser (Mark Stone) of Decatur; grandson, Jack (Karlie) Diamond of Chicago; granddaughter, Claire Glosser of Decatur; nephews, Bob (Sandy) Steimel and Curt Steimel, and nieces, Amy (Jason) Potter, Sarah Webster, Tracey (Martin) DeCrane and Regina (Rick) Simmons.