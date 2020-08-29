DECATUR — Shirley M. Smith, 86 of Decatur, passed away Aug. 27, 2020 at Villa Clara Post Acute, Decatur.
Shirley was born March 27, 1934 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Arthur E. and Jewell Irene (Michael) Crew. She married Herbert Hoover Smith and he preceded her in death May of 1997.
Shirley had worked at some area factories to include GE, Andrea Manufacturing and Eldorado Apparel.
Surviving are her son, Herbert Smith Jr of Deepwater, Missouri; daughters: Cindy Smith of Live Oak, Florida, Pamela Mann of Sullivan, Linda Draper (Carl) of Shelbyville, Sherry Vest (Mike) of Findlay; sister, Marlene Crawford of Decatur; nine grandkids, 17 great-grandkids, 10 great-great grandkids and three nephews Paul, Bob and Rick Crawford.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5-7 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Condolences may be left to Shirley's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.