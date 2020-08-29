 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shirley M. Smith
0 entries

Shirley M. Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley M. Smith

DECATUR — Shirley M. Smith, 86 of Decatur, passed away Aug. 27, 2020 at Villa Clara Post Acute, Decatur.

Shirley was born March 27, 1934 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Arthur E. and Jewell Irene (Michael) Crew. She married Herbert Hoover Smith and he preceded her in death May of 1997.

Shirley had worked at some area factories to include GE, Andrea Manufacturing and Eldorado Apparel.

Surviving are her son, Herbert Smith Jr of Deepwater, Missouri; daughters: Cindy Smith of Live Oak, Florida, Pamela Mann of Sullivan, Linda Draper (Carl) of Shelbyville, Sherry Vest (Mike) of Findlay; sister, Marlene Crawford of Decatur; nine grandkids, 17 great-grandkids, 10 great-great grandkids and three nephews Paul, Bob and Rick Crawford.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5-7 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Condolences may be left to Shirley's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News