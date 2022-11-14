April 19, 1935 - Nov. 8, 2022

DECATUR — Shirley M. Tate, peacefully passed away into Heaven on November 8, 2022.

She was born in Bloomington, IL, on April 19, 1935. She grew up in Peoria, IL, and in 1972, she moved to Decatur. She and her husband, David Tate, were married for over 47 years.

Shirley was an excellent homemaker, who loved to entertain friends and family. Making holidays extra special for those she loved was one of her greatest joys. She was an excellent cook, and loved sharing her delicious recipes to everyone who asked. She loved decorating for all the holidays, but Christmas was her favorite. She made Christmas magical for her children and grandchildren. Besides cooking, she loved shopping, planting flowers and tending to her outdoor spaces with love and care, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Tate; and her parents, Owen and Bernice Barker. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Nibbelin; sons: Daniel Nibbelin (wife Dawn), and Paul Nibbelin (wife Angie); grandchildren, Elisse, Sophia, Heather, Carthell, Zane; and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service for friends and family, at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022.