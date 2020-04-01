Shirley M. Van Hook
TAYLORVILLE — Shirley M. Van Hook, 90, of Taylorville, formerly of Decatur, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Life's Journey Senior Living in Taylorville.

Shirley was born on April 16, 1929 in Lincoln, IL to Dr. C.E. and Margaret (Stumpf) Hildreth. She married Vernon Van Hook on December 2, 1949 in Mt. Pulaski, IL, he preceded her in death on November 13, 1993.

She is survived by one son: Stephen (Robby) Van Hook of Grantsburg, IL; three daughters: Barbara (Steven) Flesch of Decatur; Donna Neece of Taylorville, Kathy Lynch of Taylorville; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and her Brother Charles Hildreth.

Private Graveside services to celebrate the life of Shirley Van Hook will held at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Memorial Home Services Hospice. The family of Shirley Van Hook is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the obituary, leave condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

