June 3, 1950 - April 4, 2023
DECATUR — Born in San Diego, CA, to John H. Freeman and Lula Mae Freeman, Shirley was raised primarily in Decatur, IL. She attended Pugh Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, and Stephen Decatur High School. Married in Decatur, she moved to California, divorced, and went back to school to earn her degree in psychology at Sacramento State University, while also working for the state and promoting to Staff Services Analyst.
She is survived by her older brother, John Freeman; her two children: Constance Cook and Anthony Cook; her grandchildren: Martina Lilly and Rashana Young; and her great-grandchildren: Clara Lilly, Fiayzah Young, and Ezekiel Davis.
A "strong, independent woman" as she would call herself, Shirley was known for a strong will, and a very loving heart.
