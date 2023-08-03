DECATUR — Born in San Diego, CA, to John H. Freeman and Lula Mae Freeman, Shirley was raised primarily in Decatur, IL. She attended Pugh Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, and Stephen Decatur High School. Married in Decatur, she moved to California, divorced, and went back to school to earn her degree in psychology at Sacramento State University, while also working for the state and promoting to Staff Services Analyst.