Feb. 26, 1934 - June 20, 2023

BEMENT — Shirley Maurine (McCabe) Still, 89, formerly of Bement, IL, and Cincinnati, OH, died June 20, 2023, at Bowling Green Manor, OH, with family at her side. She was born February 26, 1934, in the Hill Family home - Bement, IL, to Joseph Francis and Ella Mae (Hill) McCabe.

Born and raised most of her years in Bement, IL, Shirley graduated Valedictorian of Bement High School's class of 1952. Throughout the majority of her school years, Shirley worked in her family's restaurant, Hill's Cafe, while still managing to be involved in many school activities, including Band, vocal competitions, and various clubs and committees.

After her high school graduation on July 10, 1952, Shirley married Bruce Linden Still, her high school sweetheart. Shortly after their wedding that same July her husband Bruce was drafted into the Army, leaving her to live with her parents and continue working at Hill's Cafe. After her husband's return, his work led them across country, living in the following cities: Springfield, IL, Peoria IL, Pittsburg, PA, St. Louis, MO, Buffalo, NY, Detroit, MI, and Cincinnati, OH.

Shirley wholeheartedly believed time spent with family is what makes a home, as together she and her husband Bruce raised four children in the span of 25 years. Shirley referred to herself as "Domestic Engineer," where she managed a clean house; was 24//7 Hill's Cafe- style Chef to countless home-cooked meals; the best bedtime storybook reader complete with multiple character-voices; nurse extraordinaire with her loving touch and healing prayers; a great counselor with logical advice; an intelligent, patient and encouraging after school tutor when extra help was deemed; and a super-organizer. Shirley was gifted with many talents. She especially enjoyed sewing hand-made clothes, Holiday costumes, and crocheting afghans for family members.

She is fondly remembered as the mom who thrived to creatively entertain her children with special times on "The Still's Kitchen Lunchtime Stage" where she'd encourage her children to take turns in front of the refrigerator to express their talents of singing, magic, dancing, skits and story-telling, always ending with her Irish Jig or her personal favorite skit "But I Can't Pay The Rent!" She was also the best rainy day leader of fun indoor games like: "Mother May I," "Find the Hidden Marble," "Hide-N-Go-Seek," "Simon Says," or a "Tournament of Jaxs."

When Shirley and her husband Bruce became empty-nesters, Shirley quickly filled her time working for two local department stores; first for McAlpin's and then for Dillard's.

Shirley was known to be a social gal, and always able to make strangers feel comfortable and welcomed. She wasn't afraid of hard work and instilled the same with her children; including some important-to-her "Basic" values of life, like attending weekly Sunday church; volunteering in church and community activities; getting to know your neighbors, treat them like family and check on them often; when borrowing an item make sure to return it in better shape than when borrowed; "Change is inevitable, is how you learn and better yourself;" and when you encounter struggles, dig in deeper and tell yourself: "This too shall pass." Above all, Shirley loved deeply, forgave often, cherished family and friends, and graciously served other's needs before her own.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Francis and Ella Mae (Hill) McCabe; brother, Charles Lewis McCabe; parents-in-law, Robert Scott and Ola (Dooley) Still; brother-in-law, Robert Lyle Still; sister-in-law, Mary E. Still; nephew, Dr. Robert Lyle Still; sister-in-law, Iva Daraleen Wilms; brother-in-law, Ron Wilms; and infant son, John Linden Still.

Shirley is survived by her three sons: David Bruce (Joanie) Still, Joseph Patrick Still (Detra Durban Fullmer), Daniel Scott (Debbie) Still; daughter, Nancy Elizabeth (James E.) Walerius; brother-in-law, Dr. Noah Leland (Linda) Still; 15 grandchildren; 15-and-a-half great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A dual celebration of life memorial service for both Shirley and Bruce Still will be held at Bement Methodist Church, 249 N Piatt St., Bement, IL, 61813, on Saturday September 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Family would like to thank the staff of Bowling Green Manor and Bridge Hospice for their attentive loving care, comfort, and support; always going beyond treating Bruce and Shirley like one of their own family members. Special thank you to the staffs of two Anderson Township local eateries; Sevatii's Deli and Bakery (Eight Mile and Beechmont) and The Outback (Five Mile and Beechmont), for their daily devoted time and attention in caring service to Bruce and Shirley; truly their own special brand of extended family-love over the past 25-plus years.

Suggested memorial contributions to Anderson Hills Methodist Church, 7663 Five Mile Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45230; Bement Methodist Church, 249 N Piatt St., Bement, IL, 61813; or your local chapter of The Stroke Foundation (via thestrokefoundation.org).