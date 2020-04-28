DECATUR — Shirley Naughton, 83, of Springfield, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's, at home and in the company of loving family and wonderful caregivers, per her wishes.
She was born on June 7, 1936, the daughter of Dean “Pat” Quigley and Vera (Vannier) Quigley. She married Ron Naughton on July 2, 1955 in Decatur. Ron preceded Shirley in death. Shirley earned her BA and master's degrees from Sangamon State University (now UIS), and taught English and Literature at Rochester High School, Lincoln Land Community College, and Ursuline Academy in Springfield, IL. Shirley was the director of the adult program at Springfield College in Illinois, and co-owner of Manpower Temporary Services with her husband. She volunteered at the Abraham Lincoln Museum and Lincoln Memorial Gardens, was past vice-president of the IL Symphony Guild and member of the Springfield Area Arts Council. In 1988, she became an enthusiastic member of a gourmet dinner club. In addition to her passion for gourmet cooking, she loved traveling to other countries, opera and symphony performances, listening to jazz and blues music, Springfield's many fine restaurants, and spending time with her family and wide circle of friends.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Robert Tohill.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Jerry (Cindy) Naughton of Springfield and Tom (Chareva) Naughton of Franklin, TN; daughter, Nancy Naughton of Springfield; sisters, Sue (Don) Bivens of Illiopolis, IL and Sharon Bardfield of Springfield; sister-in-law, Shirley I Naughton of Denver, CO; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. A Memorial Gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Symphony Guild or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Shirley can also be honored by making a point of enjoying a wonderful meal with loved ones that includes sharing stories and laughter. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St, Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
