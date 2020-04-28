Shirley Naughton

She was born on June 7, 1936, the daughter of Dean “Pat” Quigley and Vera (Vannier) Quigley. She married Ron Naughton on July 2, 1955 in Decatur. Ron preceded Shirley in death. Shirley earned her BA and master's degrees from Sangamon State University (now UIS), and taught English and Literature at Rochester High School, Lincoln Land Community College, and Ursuline Academy in Springfield, IL. Shirley was the director of the adult program at Springfield College in Illinois, and co-owner of Manpower Temporary Services with her husband. She volunteered at the Abraham Lincoln Museum and Lincoln Memorial Gardens, was past vice-president of the IL Symphony Guild and member of the Springfield Area Arts Council. In 1988, she became an enthusiastic member of a gourmet dinner club. In addition to her passion for gourmet cooking, she loved traveling to other countries, opera and symphony performances, listening to jazz and blues music, Springfield's many fine restaurants, and spending time with her family and wide circle of friends.