Feb. 23, 1936 - Oct. 26, 2021

DECATUR — Shirley Ruth Cummins Queen passed away on October 26, 2021, in Decatur, IL.

Shirley was born in February of 1936, the daughter of William Oscar and Ethel May (Reber) Cummins. She married Kenneth Milton Queen in February 1960.

Surviving are her brothers: Frank (Judy) Cummins, Arthur (Sandra) Cummins, Charles (Judy) Cummins; brother-in-law, Terry Dungey; and sister, Opal Huber; as well as many nieces/nephews and special friend, James Sanford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Woodrow and William Cummins; sisters: Ruby Cummins and Nancy (Cummins) Dungey: half-brothers: George Adams and Ralph Cummins; and half-sister, Hazel (Cummins) Kowalski.

Services were held on November 3, 2021, with burial in Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany, IL.