DECATUR — Shirley Ruth Johnson, 90, of Decatur, IL passed away November 4, 2020 at Prairie Creek Village.

Shirley was born August 27, 1930 in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Theodore and Cleo L. (Hill) Richhart. She married Jack L. Johnson on June 12, 1948 at Central United Methodist Church.

Shirley was a member of First Christian Church in Decatur, IL. She loved music, sang with the Decatur Chorale, enjoyed sewing and was a volunteer at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She will be remembered as the greatest Grandma in the world.

Surviving are her children: Michael Johnson (Annalee) of Texas, Eric Johnson (Christine) of Michigan, Kathy Gentry of Decatur; sister, Nancy Whicker (Bob) of Decatur; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; sister, Lois Jean Landis; son-in-law, Steve Gentry.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM till service time.

Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Memorials: Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be left to Shirley's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Services will be video streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/events/#40007.