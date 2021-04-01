 Skip to main content
MOWEAQUA —

Shirleyanne Allen, 90, of Moweaqua, died March 30, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 in First Christian Church, Moweaqua. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Masks are required with social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to Donate Life or Cancer Care Specialists.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Please visit www.seitzfh.com to view expanded obituary and send condolences to the family.

