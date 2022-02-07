DECATUR — Sidney E. Duffer, Sr., 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL. Memorials in Sidney's honor may be made to: Harristown Fire Protection District. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sidney was born October 21, 1938 to Bradford and Freda (Curtis) Duffer. He married Nancy A. Grandon on October 14, 1958. Sidney proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines. He was a life member of Summit Lodge #431, where he served as treasurer for over 30 years, and a past Board Trustee of Harristown Fire District from 1997-2021.

Sidney is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; son Sid, Jr. and wife Kathy; daughters: Lori K. Harvey (Jean-Paul Tertocha), Patricia L. Nixon and husband Mark; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and his dog Sadie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Ruth Ann, one grandchild, mother-in-law Ruth Grandon; two brothers-in-law: Bill and Mike Grandon.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Caceres and staff for their loving care and compassion given to Sidney.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.