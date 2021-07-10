Sister Janet Pfile, OP

SPRINGFIELD — Dominican Sister Janet Marie Pfile, OP, died peacefully on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Sacred Heart Convent in the 60th year of her religious profession. She was born in Decatur, IL in 1941 to William H. and Violanta (Vi) Kocher Pfile. She joined the Dominicans in 1959 and professed her vows in 1961 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, IL.

Sister Janet Marie, who for a time was known as Sister Maria del Rey, was an elementary school teacher and principal. She taught in Chicago and Duluth, MN, and was both teacher and principal at schools in East Moline, New Berlin, Hampshire, and Cary, IL. Sister Janet Marie was also a full-time principal in Quincy. She briefly taught math at Rosary High School, Aurora, then began ministry as a pastoral associate, dedicating 12 years to the parishioners at St. James Parish, Rockford and 14 years at Holy Family Parish, Decatur, until recently.

In preparation for the celebration of her 60th profession anniversary, Sister Janet Marie wrote that her call to Dominican life was nurtured by God and the blessing of the “faith-filled people who have journeyed with me.”

She was preceded in death by her parents. Sister Janet Marie is survived by her sisters: Sister Judith Pfile, OP at Sacred Heart Convent and Donna (Stu) Sorensen of Round Rock, Texas; brother, Larry (Pat) Pfile of Kirkwood, MO; and her loving aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

Visitors are welcome; masks required. Visitation: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL. Visitation will begin with a prayer service. Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. on July 12, 2021, with Father Joseph Molloy, Father David Beauvais, and Dominican Father Michael DeTemple, concelebrants.

Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery.

Mass and graveside services will be streamed. For streaming information watch https://springfieldop.org/sister-janet-marie-pfile-op/

Memorials to honor the memory of Sister Janet Marie may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.

The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister Janet Marie are being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.

