Aug. 19, 1925 - Nov. 21, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Sister Jocelyn Serwatka, O.S.F., 97, of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12:57 a.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, IL.

Sister Jocelyn, the former Isabelle Serwatka, was born in Madison, IL, on August 19, 1925, the daughter of Alexander and Natalia Sydloski Serwatka. She entered the Congregation on February 2, 1941, and professed her religious vows on October 4, 1943.

Sister Jocelyn graduated from St. John's Hospital School of Nursing, from Quincy University with a Bachelor of Science in Education, from Marillac College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and from St. Louis University with a Master's in Nursing. She earned a CPE Certificate from St. Mary's College, Kansas City, MO.

Sister Jocelyn served as a nurse in different roles at HSHS Hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. Sister also served in Missouri, Arizona, and as a Corporate Nurse Consultant for Nursing Home Managers in Springfield, IL. Other ministries include English Teacher, Pastoral Care at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Parish Ministry at St. Thomas Parish in Decatur, IL, and Justice and Peace Coordinator at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Sigmund and Roman Serwatka; and two sisters: Irene Niedzwiecki and Adele Balcer.

She is survived by one brother, Stanley Serwatka of O'Fallon, IL; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews; as well as her Franciscan Sisters, with whom she shared her life for over 81 years.

Visitation will be held at St. Francis Convent from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a Wake Service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022. The Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent. Burial will be in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.

Staab Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.