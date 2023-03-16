March 10, 1936 - March 13, 2023

DECATUR — Sondra Mae Hall, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Brown Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to Cancer Care of Central Illinois.

Sondra was born on March 10, 1936, in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Robert William Adams and Edna "Pauline" Clements Adams Trulock. She married William Carl Hall on January 28, 1972. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2010. Sondra served as a volunteer for DMH Auxiliary and Wabash Hospital. She was a member of Civil Air Patrol.

Sondra is survived by her son: Richard "Buck" (Micky) Massey of Decatur, IL; step-daughter: Kathy Scott of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Leigh (Yuma) Scott, Nichol (Jeremy) Massey, Robert (Michelle) Massey, Jeff (Jessica) Chamberlain and Jay Hall; nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-son, Joseph Alan Hall; sisters: Edwina "Jeanne" McPeak and Mary Louise Brozio; and her granddaughter, Lauren Chamberlain.

