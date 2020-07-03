× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION - Sonja K. Chappell, 75, of Mt. Zion was called home to be with the Lord at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 10 :00 A.M., Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. The family would encourage those attending the services to observe social distancing and the use of face masks while in attendance for the safety of all attending. Those wishing to pay their respects are encourage to attend Sunday July 5, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will not be present. Memorials may be made in Sonja’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or Animal Protective League, Springfield, IL. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Sonja was born August 16th, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Esmond Eugene and Lois June (Gordon) Galvin. She married Stuart Louis “Louie” Chappell on December 2, 1962 and they shared 53 precious years together. He preceded her in death on October 29th, 2016. Sonja was a 1962 MacArthur High School graduate. She was employed by GE in Decatur prior to embarking on her most prized role as a stay at home mom. She was also a self-employed business owner providing cleaning services for many area clients.