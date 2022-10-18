April 4, 1972 - Oct. 15, 2022

DALTON CITY — Stacy Ann King 50, of Rural Dalton City, IL, passed away at 3:39 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, in her residence.

A service to celebrate Stacy's life will be held at 12:00 Noon; Friday, October 21, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. A visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m., until service time at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Stacy was born April 4, 1972, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Dave and Sheryl (Spence) Clem. She graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1990. Stacy married David W. King on August 3, 1994. She had worked as a union heavy equipment operator for Local #234. She also had worked as a hair stylist for Pampered Touch. Stacy had faith as a Christian and attended Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church ad Antioch Christian Church. She loved doing crafts and using her cricket machine projects. Stacy truly enjoyed helping others but her greatest passion was being Nana to her loving grandkids.

Surviving is her husband, David of Rural Dalton City; father and mother, Dave and Sheryl Clem of Rural Dalton Cit; children: Kaylie Bernard of Mt. Zion, Staff Sgt. Zachary David King of Springfield, IL, and Chelsey King (fiance Evan Suzewits) of Springfield, IL; brother, Chad Clem (Jennifer) of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Kaiden, Addilynn, Jaxsten, Olivia, Bjorn, and Tenley; mother-in-law: Mary Knotts of Decatur; brother-in-law, Mike Knotts of Decatur; niece, Madison Clem of Springfield, IL, and nephew, Mason Clem of Springfield, IL.