DECATUR - Stacy Lynn Phillips, 45, of Decatur departed this life on Friday (July 2, 2021) to be with the Lord. She was born on April 4, 1976, in Peoria, IL, to James W. and Treva C. Wright.

Stacy accepted Christ at an early age at Zion Baptist Church in Peoria. Stacy was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, and professed her love to others because her desire was for everyone to have a relationship with the Lord like she did. She believed in "trusting in HIM with all her heart; and leaning not on her own understanding; in all her ways acknowledging him, and he will make her paths straight." Proverbs 3:5-6.

Stacy graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School in 1994. Following graduation, she established a career in customer service and was employed by APAC, UPS, and the City of Decatur where she provided exemplary service with every interaction. To know Stacy, is to love her. She was anointed, strong, sweet, loving, determined, resilient, creative, and beautiful inside and out. Insert more? She had a love and gift for scrapbooking (selling many of her own original creations) and designing t-shirts for various athletic events and family celebrations.

She married her best friend and love of her life Felipe Phillips on June 13, 1998. She leaves to cherish, and not to mourn, her children: sons, Marquis (Brittney) Kilburn of London, England and Mekhi Phillips, Decatur, IL; brothers: James Wright of Decatur, IL, Cyrus Wright of Lenexa, KS, Eric (Tracey) Wright of Oklahoma City, OK; sisters: Linda (Bill) Morgan, Kimberly Chambers both of Phoenix, AZ, Melba (Robert) McNichols of Leawood, KS; brother-in-law Marcus (Brandi) Phillips of North Liberty, IA, sister-in-law LaShonda (Mike) Phillips of Decatur, IL; 23 nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Moran and Goebel. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. C.D. Stuart officiating; burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Moran and Goebel is in charge of the arrangements. The family of Stacy Phillips would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the dedicated and caring staff of Decatur Memorial Hospital, Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, and special friends Karen and Heather. May God continue to Bless you all!

Lord, we thank you for giving us Stacy. Stacy, you will be forever missed and we love you!

The family of Stacy has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with his funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.