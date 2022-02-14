DECATUR — Stanley D. Catlin, 89, of Decatur, passed away February 12, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village, surrounded by his family.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Stan was born December 15, 1932 in Decatur, the son of Ralph and Fayma (Warnick) Catlin. He was a graduate of Cerro Gordo High School in the class of 1951. Stan proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War as a supply clerk at 7867 Quartermaster Depot in Metz, France. He married Shirle Ann Burnett on December 23, 1961 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on April 25, 2018. Stan worked at ADM for 14 years. In 1967, he was hired by the Decatur Fire Department where he served our community as a Firefighter until his retirement after 28 years with the Department.

Stan is survived by his son, Barry Catlin of Sullivan; daughters: Ann (Karl) Petrowsky of Decatur, and Brigitte (Shane) Stahl of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren: Joshua Buckley, Adam Francisco, Katie Petrowsky, Sarah, Madeline, Sophia, and Jacob Stahl; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Shirle; two brothers: Don and John; and one sister, Harriet Hiser.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.