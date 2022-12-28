Aug. 5, 1934 - Dec. 22, 2022

NIANTIC — Stanley E. (Stan) Pettyjohn, 88, of Niantic, IL, passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in his residence.

Stan was born on August 5, 1934, in rural Bement, IL, the son of Oscar and Cecil Pettyjohn. He graduated from Bement Highschool with the class of 1952. He served his country with the US Army in Germany in 1957 and 1958.

He married Janet Souders on November 22, 1961, in Decatur, IL. He worked at ADM for nine years and retired from Borden Chemical CO of Illiopolis, IL, as an electrician in 1997, after 35 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; a son, Tim Pettyjohn (Angela) of Hillsboro, IL; three daughters: Marianne McKinney (Steve) of Ward, AR, Linda McKinney of Decatur, IL, and Maryanne Scribner (Brad) of Seminole, OK; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; three sisters: Helen, Mabel and Norma; and four brothers: Ira, Harold, Robert and Kenneth.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt Zion Township Cemetery, Mt Zion, IL, following the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.moranandgoebel.com.